SCOTT, Aurelia Jean:
On Wednesday 3rd June 2020, aged 86. Much loved wife of Ian, sister-in-law to Colin and Kathy, and Aunty to Andrew, David, Peter, and Ros. A service for Jean will be held at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 10th June 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to the SPCA, PO Box 5016, Palmerston North 4441, would be appreciated or may be left in the Chapel foyer.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 5, 2020