REWI, August:
538110 Malaysia Force 2nd Battalion. Dearly loved husband of Donna. Loved father of Damaris (Brisbane), Tais (Washington DC) and Calandra. Greatly loved Pups of 9 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Long serving member of the Manawatu Rugby Football League. A funeral service for August will be held at the Kauwhata Marae, Te Arakura Road, Feilding, on Saturday 5th June 2020, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 6, 2020