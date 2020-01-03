WHITE, Audrey Pamela:

Born 26 May 1933 (Quetta, Pakistan). Passed away on 25 December 2019 at Palmerston North Hospital, after a brief illness, with family by her side, in her 87th year. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Harold (dec). Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Maureen and Bruce, Geoffrey, Joanne and Dave. Cherished Grandma of Ashleigh, Courtney, Alex and Natalie. Special friend of Helen. Loved daughter to Charles and Hazel Annett, loved sister of Stan, Gerald and Aubrey (all dec). Loved sister-in-law of Lesley, Dorothy, Bill and Tony. Loved by her many friends including those at Olive Tree Village and the line-dancing community. In keeping with Audrey's wishes, a family service has been held. Messages to Jo White, C/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St John Ambulance Service.





