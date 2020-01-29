WATKINS, Audrey Patricia
(formerly Vaux-Miller):
Passed away at Palmerston North Hospital on Friday 24 January 2020, in her 85th year. Much loved mother of Stephen, Trudi, Kate, Andrew, their partners and all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Those we love don't go away
They walk beside us everyday
Unseen, unheard but always near
Within our hearts forever dear
"Rest In Peace Mum"
A service for Audrey will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North on Monday 3 February 2020, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Messages can be sent to Audrey's family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Jan. 29, 2020