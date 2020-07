TROLLOPE, Audrey:On 14 July 2020, (Peacefully) at Cook Street Nursing Care Centre in Palmerston North, aged 95 years. Beloved wife of Harry Trollope (deceased), loved sister and sister-in-law of Jack, Elva, Gwen, Bill, and Betty (all deceased), Margery and Gloria. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Raewyn, John & Barbara, Grant & Cheryl, and Corinne. Wonderful Grandmother of Chris & Hitomi and Carey Vincent, Cameron & Nyree Trollope, Alana & Sam McCool, Bridget & Guy Wood, Thomas & Kirsten Trollope, Ingrid and Gerry Calderhead and Keryn Trollope. Adored by her 13 great-grandchildren. Messages to the Family can be sent C/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Cook Street Nursing Care Centre, in appreciation of their exemplary care for Audrey in her last few weeks. A service to celebrate Audrey's life will be held at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 21 July 2020 at 11.00am.