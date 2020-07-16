TROLLOPE, Audrey:
On 14 July 2020, (Peacefully) at Cook Street Nursing Care Centre in Palmerston North, aged 95 years. Beloved wife of Harry Trollope (deceased), loved sister and sister-in-law of Jack, Elva, Gwen, Bill, and Betty (all deceased), Margery and Gloria. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Raewyn, John & Barbara, Grant & Cheryl, and Corinne. Wonderful Grandmother of Chris & Hitomi and Carey Vincent, Cameron & Nyree Trollope, Alana & Sam McCool, Bridget & Guy Wood, Thomas & Kirsten Trollope, Ingrid and Gerry Calderhead and Keryn Trollope. Adored by her 13 great-grandchildren. Messages to the Family can be sent C/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Cook Street Nursing Care Centre, in appreciation of their exemplary care for Audrey in her last few weeks. A service to celebrate Audrey's life will be held at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 21 July 2020 at 11.00am.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 16, 2020