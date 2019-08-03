HORNE, Audrey Nan:

Alex, Peter and Jeanette, Wendy and Barry, Terry and Donna, Sue and Bob, Robert and Pythia, Cameron and Ness, and families wish to express their sincere thanks to those who have offered love, sympathy and support to us at the time of Audrey's sudden passing. We are thankful for the cards, letters, flowers, food, baking, and phone calls we received during this time. Special thanks to Rev. Brenda Marshall for leading the funeral service and the many who attended. Our grateful thanks to the staff of Pahiatua St. John for attending to Audrey.



