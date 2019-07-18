HORNE, Audrey Nan:
Formerly of Ballance, on Tuesday 16 July 2019, peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of Alex. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Jeanette, Wendy and Barry Harris, Terry and Donna, Sue Horne and Bob Algie, Robert and Pythia, Cameron and Ness. Treasured Gran to her 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. In lieu of a floral tribute, a donation made to St John Pahiatua, PO Box 128, Pahiatua, would be appreciated or may be left at the service. Messages to Mr A. Horne, c/- PO Box 23, Pahiatua. A service to celebrate Audrey's life will be held at St Paul's Union Church, Corner Arthur and Huia Street, Pahiatua, on Saturday 20 July 2019 at 1.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Monarch Funeral Home Ltd
Pahiatua (06) 3766662
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 18, 2019