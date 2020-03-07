ALLERBY, Audrey Jean:
Passed away peacefully at Ranfurly Manor, Feilding, on Thursday 5 March 2020. Loved wife of the late Denis Allerby. Much loved Mum of Lesley, Wendy, Raewyne and Stan Hyde. Cherished Nana of Kristie Hyde, Melissa and Ian Russell, and Samuel Allerby. Great-Nana of Liam Russell. Messages to the Allerby family c/- Beauchamp Funeral Home, 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. A service for Audrey will be held at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Monday 9 March 2020, at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Feilding Cemetery.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 7, 2020