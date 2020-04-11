Aubrey ELLEN

Guest Book
  • "It was a pleasure to have known you."
    - Terry Chapman
  • "Our thoughts are with you Shona with the loss of a..."
    - Lynette & Norm Anderson
  • "To Shona and extended families my deepest sympathy to you..."
    - Lorraine Featherstone
  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time, many great memories I..."
    - Mark Dais
  • "To Debz, our deepest sympathy goes to you and your family."
    - Robyn & Paul Manley
Service Information
William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063237062
Death Notice

ELLEN, Aubrey John:
Of Feilding. Sadly passed away April 2, 2020, at home. God called his special angel home. Much loved husband and soulmate of Shona, best friend, superman and Dad to Jim and Leah (Australia), Steven and Alexandria (Australia), Tracy and Craig (Australia), Debz and John, Craig and Natacia, Sheree, Shane and Marie, special grandad and friend to his 16 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, and a loved brother and brother-in-law.
Will be dearly missed by all.
A Memorial service will be held for this awesome man at a later date.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 11, 2020
