ELLEN, Aubrey John:
Of Feilding. Sadly passed away April 2, 2020, at home. God called his special angel home. Much loved husband and soulmate of Shona, best friend, superman and Dad to Jim and Leah (Australia), Steven and Alexandria (Australia), Tracy and Craig (Australia), Debz and John, Craig and Natacia, Sheree, Shane and Marie, special grandad and friend to his 16 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, and a loved brother and brother-in-law.
Will be dearly missed by all.
A Memorial service will be held for this awesome man at a later date.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 11, 2020