16.03.1924 - 08.10.2019

Noel died peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital with family by his side, after a short illness. He was a much loved husband of the late Isabella, and companion of the late Judy. Loved father and father-in-law of Tony and Noeleen, Val and Pat Rolls, and David. A proud Pop of Anne-Tonia, Jarred, and Kayne; Troy, Scott, Brad, and Kirsty; and Clint, and Trent. He was loved by his great-grandchildren, and a friend of Andrew.

Ninety-five years of rugby, racing and beer!

A life well-lived.

Noel's family thank the staff at Woodlands Feilding and Ward 24, Palmerston North Hospital for their caring kindness. A service for Noel will be held at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Saturday 12 October 2019, at 10.00am, followed by interment at the Feilding Cemetery Lethbridge Road, Feilding.





