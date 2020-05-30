FORREST, Athol:
Peacefully on Wednesday, 27th May 2020, aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of Shelley Angelo-Forrest for 71 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Catherine, Janet and Darren, Clare, Michael and Felicity. Dearly loved Grandad of Joshua, Cameron, Tom, Adam, Isaac and Ashley. Special thanks to the staff of Churtonleigh Rest Home for their grace and kindness shown to Athol and family. In lieu of flowers donations to IHC www.ihc.org.nz or Amnesty International www.amnesty.org.nz would be appreciated. Messages to the Forrest family may be sent c/-4 Moorefield Rd, Johnsonville, Wellington 6037. A service to celebrate Athol's life will be held at St John's Anglican Church, Bassett Road, Johnsonville, Wellington, on Wednesday, 3rd June 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. Due to current restrictions of 100 people - please email
[email protected] to register interest in attending.
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 30, 2020