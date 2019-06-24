NETTIN,

Ashok Patel (Nitz):

29th March 1986 -

24th June 2007

It's been 12 lonely and sad years since you were taken from us in a tragic accident without even a goodbye.

Your memories are still with us, your thoughts are always in our hearts.

How we miss you dearly, your name gets mentioned regularly from all your friends and loved ones.

Nettin, you were the son that everyone would love to have.

Your sister and brother admired and respected you and love you so dearly.

Take care Nettin, look after your grandparents, and look upon us from time to time.

Love - Mum, Dad, Darshana, Hitesh, Dhilan, Rohin, Amesha.



