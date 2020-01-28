DHANJEE, Ashok:

Taken from us 4 years ago on January 28, 2016. You will forever live on in our hearts and memories.

They say there is a reason, they say that time will heal,

But neither time nor reason will change the way we feel,

For no one knows the heartache that lies behind the smile,

No one knows how many times we have broken down and cried.

We want to tell you something so there won't be any doubt,

You're so wonderful to think of but so hard to live without.

Dearly loved soulmate of Sarla. Loved father of Rajesh, Jayesh, and Arun. Loved father-in-law of Caroline and Urvashi. Loved Dada of Amelia and Liam.



