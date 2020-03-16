HUNT,

446025 2NZEF Pte. Of Pahiatua, on Saturday 14 March 2020, (peacefully) at Waireka, Pahiatua. Aged 97 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Mavis. Much loved Dad of Jan and Allan, Denise and Clive, Keren and Bruce, and Debbie. Treasured Poppa of Michelle, Paul, Tristan, and Jonathan; Leanne and Tracy; Donna, Bevan, Kylie, and Bronwyn; and Ryan, and Ashleigh. Loved Great-Poppa of his 14 great-grandchildren. In lieu of a floral tribute, a donation made to the Waireka Patient Welfare c/- PO Box 23, Pahiatua, would be appreciated or may be left at the service. Messages to Hunt family c/- PO Box 23, Pahiatua. A service to celebrate Ash's life will be held at St Peter's Church, Albert Street, Pahiatua, on Thursday 19 March 2020, at 1.30pm. Followed by interment at the Mangatainoka Cemetery, Pahiatua.

