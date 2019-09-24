YOUNG, Arthur Mun Hor:

4.10.1930 - 24.9.2010

YOUNG, Chue King:

21.5.1935 - 8.4.2019

In loving memory of our parents, Dad who passed away 9 years ago today on September 24, 2010, and Mum earlier this year on April 8, 2019. Thank you both for being wonderful parents who brought us up and provided us with opportunities that you never had and for the moral grounding you both gave us as children - for us to live a good and happy life, for which we are all forever grateful.

Forever in our hearts

and thoughts.

Will always be remembered.

May you both rest in peace.

From all your children Sandy, Gerald and Helen, William, Jenny and Jeremy, and all your grandchildren Elizabeth, Charlotte and Jono, Kate, William Jr, and Zane.



