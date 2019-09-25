WILLIS,
Arthur Neville (Neville):
Of Palmerston North. On Friday, September 20, 2019. Peacefully at Aroha Rest Home, after a brief illness. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Nancy, loved Dad of Shane and Clare, Peter, Dawn and Kevin Gubb, loved Stepdad of Aileen and Gil Smith, Jim Dann, Gary Dann and the late Karen Burnett, loved Grandad of 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
"Will always be in our heart"
Messages to the Willis Family, C/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. At Neville's request a private family service has been held.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 25, 2019