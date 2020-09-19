TOMS, Arthur Roger:
Of Tokomaru. Born Tyneside (England) on 22 January 1945, died after a long and bravely fought battle with illness at Palmerston North on 18 September 2020. Folk musician, writer, broadcaster, campaigner, exquisite lover and very best friend of wife Christine; affectionate champion of cats, dogs and all under-dogs. Wonderful stepdad to James, Andy and Emma and generous step-granddad to Sarah, Edward, Ben, Hannah, Davis, Lydie and Luke; step-great-granddad to Erin, Lilly and Benjamin Jr. Father to Nichola and grandfather to Hunter, Auckland. Brother to Glyn and Phil.
You fought and won
the battle.
Love All Ways, Always.
Thanks to hospital doctors and nurses. A celebration of Arthur's musical, broadcasting and family life will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, Wednesday 23 September at 2.00pm. Contact Lychway 06 357 8143 or 027 624 6078 for more info.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 19, 2020