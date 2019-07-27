BELL,
Arthur Trevor (Trevor):
Of Palmerston North. Formerly of Umutoi. On Friday, July 19th 2019 (peacefully) at his home. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Mary, much loved Dad of Jude Thompson, Susan (deceased), Jan and Geoff Le Quesne, Alan and Tania, cherished Puppa of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and loved brother of Don and Jillian, and the late Velma Pedersen.
"Will be sadly missed by us all".
Messages to the Bell Family, C/- P.O. Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. At Trevor's request, a private family service has been held.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 27, 2019