WONG,
Apolonia Castor (Polly):
With great sadness, Polly passed away at Summerset on Summerhill, Palmerston North, on 2nd December 2019, aged 73. Polly was a much loved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, aunty and friend to all. Adored by her children Jennifer, Jayson, Eugenio, Kristoffer and her many grandchildren. Messages to the Cruz family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North. A service to honour Polly's life will NOW be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, 69 Ruahine St, Palmerston North, This Day, Thursday 5th December 2019 at 3.30pm.
(Please note change of venue and time).
Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 4, 2019