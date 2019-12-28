Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lychway Funeral Directors 5 Roy St Manawatu , Manawatu-Wanganui 063578143 Service 10:00 a.m. The Lychway Chapel 5 Roy Street Palmerston North View Map Death Notice



Apiha Whakahawea:

Passed away on Wednesday 25 December 2019, following a beautiful Christmas Day spent with his beloved wife, children, mokopuna and whãnau. Proud son of Maaka Papuni and Maggie Poi of Rangitukia, Te Tairãwhiti, East Coast - Ko Hikurangi te maunga, Ko Waiapu te awa, ko Ngati Porou te iwi, ko Whanau-a-Hunaara me Whanau-a-Manuera te hapu, ko Hinepare te marae. Highly regarded son-in-law of Pat and the late Chick O'Brien. Dearly loved husband, soulmate and best friend of Barbara, amazing father to Michelle, Sonia, Maaka and Alana, welcoming and well-loved father-in-law to Lloyd, Jason and Lisa, adored Grandad and Koko of Ty, Canon, Eli, Cade, Kodie, Jaya, Ashtyn, Mila, Jake and Mayson.

Tangi ana te ngãkau -

our hearts weep, while being filled with love, laughter and memories of our kind,

humble, selfless and loving gentle giant.

Api will lie in the whãnau home at 122 Tremaine Avenue, Palmerston North, from Saturday 28 December until Tuesday 31 December. A service of farewell will be held in The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 31 December at 10.00am, followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery. Any communications or queries can be forwarded to Maaka on 021 873309.

We love you Api...you'll live in our hearts, in our stories and in our memories for all time.







