van ASSEMA,
Antonius Maria Clemens
(Tony/Antoine):
Peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on 11 November 2020. Beloved husband of Olga (dec). Dearly loved by his 3 children (and partners) Sapphira, Gareth and Rebecca, Jeroen and Lauren, and adored Opa of Archer and Trixie. Very much loved only brother of Ingrid. Loved brother-in-law of Ray, Bruce, Barbara and Norm, Margaret and Joan. Loved uncle of Chris, Fiona and Stephen. Geliefde neef van Tante Truus. Will be missed by his furry four legged, constant companion, Keisha. Friends are invited to attend a service for Tony at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding on Friday 4 December 2020 at 11.00am, followed by interment at Halcombe Cemetery.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 28, 2020