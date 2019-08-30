JANSSEN, Antonius
Johannes Catharinus (Tom): Left on his eternal journey with peace and dignity, with family at his side, Monday 26th August 2019. Aged 89 years. Devoted husband of the late Dora and soulmate of Gay Janssen. Loved father and father-in-law of Antoinette and John, Denise and Arthur, Stephen (dec), Richard and Margot, Carolyn and John, Angela, Andrew and Lisa. Opa to Jeremy and Samantha, Hillary and Rhudi, Naomi, Hazel, Helen, Chloe, Charlotte, Bella and Braxton. Great-Opa to Jaden, Olivia, Joshua and Jaxon.
A great man has gone to rest.
A family service took place on Thursday 29th August 2019. Messages to the Janssen family C/- 29 Beattie Street, Feilding 4702.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 30, 2019