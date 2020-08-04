Dr Anton HAUPTFLEISCH

Guest Book
Service Information
Harvey-Bowler Funeral Services Ltd
284 Oxford St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063682954
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020
2:00 p.m.
The Salvation Army Worship and Community Centre
11 Durham Street
Levin
View Map
Death Notice

HAUPTFLEISCH, Dr Anton:
Of Levin. Suddenly on 30th July 2020, in Palmerston North, aged 66 years. Beloved partner of Liss. Loving father and father-in-law of Nielen and Kellie, Gretchen and Mike, Carl and Amy, and Opa to Cooper, Chase, Hunter and Beau. Step-dad to Nik, Katie, Jonathan, and their families. Messages please to Dr Anton's family, C/- 284 Oxford Street, Levin 5510. A Service for Anton will be held at The Salvation Army Worship and Community Centre, 11 Durham Street, Levin, (Tomorrow) Wednesday, 5th August 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by cremation at Horowhenua Crematorium, Levin.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 4, 2020
