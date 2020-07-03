YOUNG,
Anthony John (Tony):
Peacefully on Tuesday 30 June 2020, surrounded by family. Aged 72 years. Adored husband of Maureen. Treasured Dad of Gareth and Mandy, Caryn and Dave, and Dayle and Craig. Loved Grandad of Connor, Kaitlyn, Dave, and Sam. Donations to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. A service to celebrate Tony's life will be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Monday 6 July 2020, at 2.00pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 3, 2020