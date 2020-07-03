Anthony YOUNG

  • "Tony was a wonderful person with a great sense of humour,..."
    - Natrisha Finch
  • "Taken way to early a great Person. Condolences to Maureen..."
    - Bryce Meade
  • "Our deepest sympathy to Maureen and family. We are thinking..."
    - Fred Young
  • "You have been taken way to soon Tony. It's been a privilege..."
    - Mandy Hewson
  • "A good friend and colleague gone far too soon, I will..."
    - Les Maddaford
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
063551889
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 6, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
YOUNG,
Anthony John (Tony):
Peacefully on Tuesday 30 June 2020, surrounded by family. Aged 72 years. Adored husband of Maureen. Treasured Dad of Gareth and Mandy, Caryn and Dave, and Dayle and Craig. Loved Grandad of Connor, Kaitlyn, Dave, and Sam. Donations to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. A service to celebrate Tony's life will be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Monday 6 July 2020, at 2.00pm.

