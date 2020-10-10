MULDER, Anthony Jacob:

Wow, my darling angel, it is 25 years since you left my arms. I wonder what you would have been like as a man but I will never know as you will always be 6 weeks old. Many times over the years I have tried to find logic in why you were born with your heart defect but I will never know the answer, so I will continue to love and miss my perfect 6 week old son who went to be with the angels. Your siblings have all grown into lovely adults and this makes me miss you even more. Anyway, my boy, I hope the angels are keeping you safe up there.

Love you forever

- Mummy xx



