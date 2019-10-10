MULDER, Anthony Jacob:

10.10.1995 – Aged 6 weeks

To my darling son, it has been 24 years since you left us and the wound is still as raw as the day you passed. I often wonder what your life would have been like had you not died. In reality I know it would have been multiple surgeries, and you would have been very limited in what you could do. Would this have been fair? No it wouldn't. It would have been selfish of me to watch you suffer just so you could still be here. I miss you every day and carry you, both in my heart and in the tattoo on my arm. One day my darling boy we will be together again.

- Sam, Kyle and Emily miss you too. I love you so much Anthony xxxx love Mummy xx



