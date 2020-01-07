Anthony INNES

INNES, Anthony (Tony):
Of Palmerston North. Peacefully at Chiswick Park Rest Home on Sunday 4th January 2020. Aged 89 years. Much loved husband of Pam Innes. A favourite uncle to his nieces and nephews. All messages to Pam c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North, 4441. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the S.P.C.A, PO Box 5016, 4441, or can be left in the Chapel foyer. A service for Tony will be held at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday 9th January 2020, at 1pm.


Published in Manawatu Standard on Jan. 7, 2020
