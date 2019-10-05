FLOYD,
Anthony George (Tony):
Unexpectedly at Taranaki Base Hospital on Tuesday 1st October 2019. Dearly loved husband of Barbara for over 57 years. Dearly loved dad and father-in-law to Debbie and the late Gary Franks, Michael and Lisa. Loved Grandad to Wayne, Melanie and Leo, Sammy (Deceased); Jamie and Samantha, and Corey. Great-Grandad to Anthony and Katie. All messages to the Floyd family C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Tony will be held in the Chapel of W Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth on Tuesday 8th October 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by the interment at Awanui Cemetery.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 5, 2019