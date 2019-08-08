LOCKWOOD, Annette June

(Anne) (nee Andrews):

Passed away on Monday 5th August 2019 at Palmerston North Hospital, in her 91st year. Beloved wife of Robert (Bob) Lockwood, mother and mother-in-law of John and Susan, Graham (deceased), Christine, Michael and Jane; Nana of Sarah and Matthew, Jennifer and Andrew, Samuel, Jessica and Nicholas, and great-grandmother of Riley. In lieu of flowers a donation to All Saints Restoration Project would be appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. Our family wishes to thank the staff at Julia Wallace Retirement Village and Palmerston North Hospital for their care of Anne. A service for Anne will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Monday 12th August 2019, at 11.30am, followed by private cremation.





