BENSEMAN,
Annette Betty (nee Andrew):
Passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on 23 September 2020. Devoted and loved wife Roy. Adored and cherished mother of Ken, Craig & Susan, Cheryl, Lisa & Dion and Tony & Geeta. Treasured Nana of Ashleigh, Sarah, Hanamarie and Izaak. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff of Ward 27 & 25 in Palmerston North Hospital and the Palliative Care team for the tender care they gave to Annette. Funeral to be held at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen St, Levin, on Monday 28th September, at 2.00pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 26, 2020