REDWOOD,
Anne (nee Watts):
Of Palmerston North, formerly Essex, England. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at Palmerston North Hospital on 30th October 2020, aged 76. Dearly loved wife and friend of the late Ian, treasured and caring mother and mother-in-law of David, Stephen & Karen. Loved sister of Jean & John (dec); Loved Aunty of Michael & Lizzie, Jane & Rob, Michelle & Ian, and all her nieces and nephews; Loved step-grandmother to Ben & Kate. Adored her many beloved pets. In accordance with Anne's wishes, a private service and cremation has been held.
"We love you heaps, and will miss you terribly"
In lieu of flowers, a donation to SPCA, PO Box 5016, Terrace End, Palmerston North 4414, would be appreciated. Messages c/- PO Box 448, Palmerston North 4440.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 7, 2020