Anne OWENS

Service Information
Monarch Funeral Home
21 Dawson St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063766662
Death Notice

OWENS, Anne:
Of Pahiatua, on Sunday 28th June 2020, at Palmerston North Hospital surrounded by family, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Paddy Owens. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Sandra; Edel and Matt Duggan; Anita and Warwick McCool; Owen and Fiona (deceased); Patrick and Kerry; and Karina and Greg Simpson. Loved Granny of her 10 grand and 6 great-grandchildren.
Rest in Peace
Messages to Owens Family, PO Box 460, Feilding. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Anne at St Brigid's Catholic Church, Corner Wakeman and Tyndall Streets, Pahiatua on Friday 3 July, 2020 at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Monarch Funeral Home Ltd
Pahiatua (06) 3766662
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 30, 2020
