On 10 July 2020 at her Ryder-Cheshire home in Palmerston North. Age 65. Adored and beloved daughter of the late Ann and Bill Wilms of Hastings. Most loved sister of Maria and Michael Phelan and Theo Wilms and the late Dr Heather Mackintosh. Aunt to Alice and James; Thomas and Nicole; Heath and Lizzie; and Peter and Elise. Great-aunt to her nieces and nephews. Anne-Marie's life changed dramatically due to a traumatic brain injury which occurred in 1974. Anne-Marie, we your family members, and all who know you, salute your bravery, sense of humour, kindness to others, bloody-mindedness, endurance, and amazing will to make the best of life no matter what. Your life's work is done and we are so very sad and will miss you. Anne-Marie's family would like to pay tribute to the carers and residents at Ryder-Cheshire Foundation in Palmerston North which has been Anne-Marie's home for nearly 20 years. Their love and dedication to her well-being has meant all the difference to her life. Our heartfelt thanks go to Arohanui Hospice care staff for their support to Anne-Marie, her family and caregivers over the past weeks. A private funeral has been held for Anne-Marie who will join her Mum and Dad in Hastings Rose Garden cemetery. Messages for the Phelan/Wilms family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441.







Published in Manawatu Standard on July 15, 2020

