HARRIS, Anne:
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 28th September 2019, aged 80, in Palmerston North Hospital. Loved wife of the late George. Much loved Mum of Joanna, Erica, and Susan. Nana of Lorraine, Catherine, and Vanessa; Elliot, Hailey, Mitchell, Bradley, Thomas, Lucas, and Brianna. Great-Nana of Louis and Arthur; Archie and George; Cooper. A private service was held on Friday 4th October. Messages please to 15 Kahuterawa Road, RD 2, Palmerston North 4472.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 9, 2019