Passed peacefully on 24 July 2019 at Arohanui Hospice, surrounded by her daughters, Lisa and Colleen. Much loved Nanny of Shay Perry, Nana of James and Finlay Mead. Beloved partner and friend of Alistair Toogood. In accordance with Anne's wishes, she will be cremated and her ashes scattered at a private family ceremony in Collingwood, NZ. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Arohanui Hospice, in Palmerston North. Thanks to the staff there for giving Anne a dignified and pain free end to her life.

Published in Manawatu Standard on July 27, 2019
