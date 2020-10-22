FOWLER, Annabelle Vera:
On October 19, 2020, surrounded by family. Loved and loving wife of Stewart, Mum of Lucy and Meg, daughter of Gilian and the late Trevor Melville, sister and sister-in-law of Andrew and Edwina and Grant Neilson, daughter-in-law of Warwick and Christine Fowler, sister-in-law of Rosemary and Ivan Papich, and Andrea Fowler and Grant Boyd. Special and loved Aunt of Sarah and James, and Finn and Lachie. A service to celebrate Annabelle's life will be held at St Aidan's Church, 5 Ascot Avenue, Remuera, on Saturday 24th October at 11.30am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations in Annabelle's name to Mercy Hospice, PO Box 47693 Ponsonby, Auckland 1144, would be sincerely appreciated.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 22, 2020