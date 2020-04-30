Anna O'HALLORAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna O'HALLORAN.
Service Information
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Death Notice

O'HALLORAN,
Anna Margaret (nee Carr):
Formerly of Palmerston North, at her home in Maleny, Queensland, on April 22nd 2020. Aged 43 years. Dearly loved wife of Andrew; much loved mother of Freddie and Billy; and beloved daughter and sister of Shirley; Jane; Alastair and Alayna; and her extended Sydney family. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Selangor Private Hospital for their loving care of Anna. Donations to Neuro-Endocrine Cancer Australia would be appreciated (neuroendocrine.org.au). An online memorial service celebrating Anna's life will be held on Thursday April 30th, at 11.00am AEST, on https://youtu.be/YVsWl9SIUFU, if this link is not able to be used for technical reasons the following link will be used as the back up for the live stream: https://www.event-video -production.com.au/funeral/live.

All communications to the Carr Family, c/- 2/59 Bluefin Court, Noosaville, Queensland 4566, Australia.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 30, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.