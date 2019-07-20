BRACKEN,
Ann Elizabeth (Annie):
23.10.1959 - 18.7.2019
Beloved wife and soulmate of Tom. Mother and mother-in-law to Nikayla and Leon, and Regan and Jib. Stepmother to Richard, and Anna. Nana to Alaura, and Katya; Ariana; Jack, Emilie, and William; Oliver, and Charlotte. Loved daughter of Fay and the late David Clark. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. A service for Annie will be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Dr, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 23 July 2019 at 11.00am.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 20, 2019