TOMLIN, Anita Ann:
Of Palmerston North (formerly Ashhurst), passed away peacefully surrounded by whanau. Aged 72 years, on Saturday 20th July, 2019. Dearly cherished loved wife and soulmate of Robert (Blue), and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kerry and Diane, Evelyn and Ian, Roger and Janene, Wayne and Kaye, Anita and Nick, Scott and Laurel, Paula and Johnboy, Warren, Dara and Scott, adored Nan of all her mokopuna, nieces and nephews. Messages to Mr R. Tomlin, C/- P.O. Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. Anita's service will be held tomorrow Tuesday, 23rd July 2019 at 1.30pm, at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, followed by private cremation.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 22, 2019