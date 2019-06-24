MILICICH, Anita Gordina:
1.7.1963 – 21.6.2019
Passed away peacefully after a long illness at Palmerston North Hospital. Much beloved daughter of the late Zvonko (Dave) and Julijana (Julie) Milicich, cherished sister and sister-in-law of Marija and Curwen Hare (Waituna West), Tony (deceased), and Paul (deceased), adored aunt of Timothy and Heidi, Richard and Rosana, and David, and great-aunt of Audrey, Nora, and Julia. Our sincere thanks to all the staff of Palmerston North Hospital for all of the care given to Anita over many years. Especially the Renal Team, Ward 25 and Star Unit, and the amazing care given to Anita in the ICU in her final journey, also our thanks to her close friends for their love and support of her. Funeral details to follow.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 24, 2019