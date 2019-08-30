BENNETT, Angela:
Passed away peacefully on 29 August 2019, aged 82 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Eileen and Geoff, loved cousin of Beverley, Sandy, Glenn and Gillian. The family would like to thank Idea Services, Judy, and all of the wonderful carers past and present who have shown so much love and care for Angela over the years. A celebration of her life will be held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, on Monday 2nd September at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 30, 2019