VOSS, Andrew Graeme:
Died peacefully at The Neuk, Karere, on Monday 21st October 2019. Aged 62 years. Most loving and treasured husband of Jean. Loved son of Graeme (deceased) and Jennifer. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Michael and Allison (Marton), Suzanne and Ross Williamson (Feilding), Christopher and Kim (New Plymouth), and Matthew (Cambridge). A respected and admired uncle to his 12 nieces and nephews and a great-uncle. Grateful thanks to all the staff at Palmerston North Hospital, Lavender Blue, Arohanui Hospice for their wonderful kindness and care to Andrew. In accordance with Andrew's wishes a private cremation has taken place.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 26, 2019