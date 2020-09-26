BLAIKIE, Alyson:
Passed away suddenly at home. Dearly loved daughter of the late Andrew and Ngariki. Loved Mum of Jeremy and Azaria, Grandmother of Nakayla, Porcha, Shaquita and Levi. Loved sister of Perry, Marion, Dennis (dec), Christine (dec), and Malcolm.
''Loved by all''.
In lieu of flowers a donation to the Blaikie family would be appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. A service for Alyson will be held at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 29th September 2020 at 11.00am.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 26, 2020