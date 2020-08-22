LUCAS, Alton John:
Jaye, Sheree, Grant, John, Carl, and families, would like to sincerely thank you for your acts of kindness shown to us in the sad loss of our loved husband, father, father-in-law and grandpop. Your prayers, phone calls, flowers, cards, food and visits were very much appreciated. A special thanks to the Rongotea District Lions Club, St Simon and St Judes Rongotea Anglican Church, Arohanui Hospice and Reverend Ross Downes for their caring support. Please accept this as a personal thank you.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 22, 2020