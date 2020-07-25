LUCAS, Alton John:
Unexpectedly after a long battle with cancer, on Saturday 18 July 2020, at Arohanui Hospice. In his 84th year. Loved husband of Jaye (nee Cheetham). Much loved dad and father-in-law of Sheree and Trevor Adams, Grant, John and Diana, and Carl. Loved and respected Grandpop of Zach, Broden, Dana, and Natalya. Grateful thanks to Arohanui Hospice for the wonderful care and dedication shown to Alton. In lieu of flowers donations to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be posted to PO Box 5349, Palmerston North. In accordance with Alton's wishes, a private service has been held.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 25, 2020