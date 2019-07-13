JOHNSON, Allen Desmond:
Passed away peacefully and surrounded by loving family on Wednesday 10 July 2019, aged 84 years. Dearly loved and devoted husband of Ngaire for 62 years. Beloved Dad of David and Jenny, Jenni and Colin Mason, Jim and Trish, Russell and Vicki. Treasured Grandad of eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Messages to the Johnson family, C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be much appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. A service to celebrate Allen's life will be held in the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Friday 19 July 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard from July 13 to July 17, 2019