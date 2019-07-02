THOMAS, Alison Ruth
(nee Wilton):
Of Palmerston North. On Saturday, June 29th, 2019. (Peacefully) at Palmerston North Hospital. Aged 58 years. Much loved mum of Tracey and Sam, Shaun and Anna, Craig and Wendy, Joanne and Ben, cherished Grandma of Makayla, Taylor, Elsie, Jack, Ryan and Chloe.
"So dearly loved and will always be in our hearts"
Messages to the Thomas Family, C/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service to Celebrate Alison's life will be held in the Rongotea Uniting Parish, Thames Street, Rongotea, on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Rongotea Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 2, 2019