Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
063551889
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 11, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
Death Notice

BIRD, Alison:
Of Palmerston North. Passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on Saturday 25 April 2020. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of John & Janet. Dearly loved aunt of Malcolm & Jeanette, Bruce & Nicky, and families. Messages to the Bird family, C/o 167 John F Kennedy Drive Palmerston North. A Memorial Service to celebrate Alison's life will be held in the Beauchamp Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Saturday 11 July 2020, at 2.00pm.

Published in Manawatu Standard on July 8, 2020
