BIRD, Alison:
Of Palmerston North. Passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on Saturday 25 April 2020. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of John & Janet. Dearly loved aunt of Malcolm & Jeanette, Bruce & Nicky, and families. Messages to the Bird family, C/o 167 John F Kennedy Drive Palmerston North. A Memorial Service to celebrate Alison's life will be held in the Beauchamp Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Saturday 11 July 2020, at 2.00pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 8, 2020