BIRD, Alison:
Of Palmerston North. Passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital, on Saturday 25 April 2020. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of John & Janet. Dearly loved aunt of Malcolm & Jeanette, Bruce & Nicky and families. Messages to the Bird family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. Due to the current lockdown restrictions a private cremation has been held. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 29, 2020