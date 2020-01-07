BEATTIE,
Alison Eileen (née Hutton):
Peacefully in the presence of family at Cook Street Nursing Care Centre, on Friday 3 January 2020, aged 69 years. Loved Mum of Rhys, Cushla, Garth, and their families. A service to celebrate the life of Alison will be held in The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on "the day of her birthday" Friday 10 January 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. At Alison's request bright colours are to be worn. All messages to the Beattie family, c/o PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Jan. 7, 2020